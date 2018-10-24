search
Hollywood A-lister lined-up to play ladies' golf pioneer Jan Stephenson in new movie

By Michael McEwan20 October, 2018
Jan Stephenson Margot Robb Films Golf movies LPGA Golf Australia World Golf Hall of Fame Oscars Academy Awards
Jan Stephenson

Earlier this week, it was announced that Australian golfer Jan Stephenson will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019. 

Now, it appears that her incredible life story could be adapted into a movie – with an Oscar-nominated actress in talks to play her.

Margot Robbie, pictured below and who was nominated for an Academy Award last year for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in the acclaimed film I, Tonya, is said to be keen on bringing her fellow Aussie Stephenson’s story to the silver screen.

“We’ve talked about doing a movie - Margot Robbie wants to play me,” said Stephenson in an interview with Golf Australia’s Inside The Ropes podcast.

Margot Robbie Beer Shower

A winner of three majors and 16 LPGA titles, Stephenson – now 66 – had an impressive career on and off the golf course. As well as helping to establish the Women’s Senior Tour and designing numerous courses around the world, she also produced a series of incredible popular workout videos and has been described as “the first woman professional golfer to use her sexuality in a bold marketing effort”.

Robbie, 28, first found fame on Neighbours before she take Hollywood by storm with her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). She has also appeared in the likes of Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan (both 2016) and Peter Rabbit (2018).

