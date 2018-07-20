search
Honour for Scots legend as Open tee times are released

Honour for Scots legend as Open tee times are released

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2018
Sandy Lyle will hit the opening tee shot at Carnoustie in what is expected to be his final appearance at The Open.

The 60-year-old has been grouped alongside fellow two-time major champion Martin Kaymer and 2016 Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan in the first group of the day, with the action getting underway at 6.35am.

There are marquee groups galore throughout the day, with Phil Mickelson teeing off alongside Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Satoshi Kodaira at 8.03am.

At 9.58am, Jordan Spieth gets his Claret Jug defence underway alongside Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, while the next group - at 10.09am - features Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Chris Wood.

Rory Mc Ilroy

Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey and Masters champion Patrick Reed completes a trio of mouthwatering groups as they tee off at 10.20am.

At 12.31pm, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Jimmy Walker tee off, followed swiftly at 12.53pm by Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson is in the next group - 1.04pm - alongside Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman and at 1.26pm is the group of Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari and Branden Grace.

As for Tiger? Three-time Open champion Woods is off at 3.21pm alongside Hideki Matsuyama and recent Irish Open champion Russell Knox.

For the full list of tee times, click here.

