Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Open lead

By Michael McEwan20 July, 2018
Kevin Kisner

American duo Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson aren’t just sharing a house during The Open – they’re also sharing the lead at the halfway stage of the championship.

Kisner added a one-under 70 to his opening 66 to lie on six-under for the championship. He was joined there by two-time major champ Johnson, who posted a fantastic 66 in tricky conditions earlier in the day. 

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is a shot off the pace in a three-way tie for third with Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele, with 2014 Open champ Rory McIlroy amongst five players in a share of sixth.

• Knox gives brutal assessment of his Carnoustie efforts

• Lyle admits to getting emotional on Open farewell

Kisner, who has missed the cut in three of his last six starts on the PGA Tour, might be gunning for his first major victory but insists that he’ll have no trouble sleeping on the lead. “I sleep pretty good at night,” he said. “I’m always anxious when I wake up. It doesn’t affect my sleep a whole lot. I got two kids that keep me up at home, so I like to sleep."

Zach Johnson

Johnson, the winner of the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 2015, is hoping to pip his temporary housemate to the title and says he will be drawing on his love of links golf to help get him across the line.

• Check out the MANY big names who have missed the Carnoustie cut

“I think my game lends itself to this championship because my style can play here,” said Johnson, who has made 11 consecutive cuts at The Open stretching back to 2011.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do this week and I’m not going to take anything for granted.”

