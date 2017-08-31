There are no results available.
How Beef made nine-time major champ Gary Player's day

By Martin Inglis31 August, 2017
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Gary Player
Beef Gary Player

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. After a disappointing year juggling the PGA Tour and European Tour, Beef has decided to focus predominantly on the latter next year in the hope of rising up the world rankings again.

Over the past few days, he’s been documenting on Instagram some rigorous gym work he’s been doing with his personal trainer. You can watch the full clips on Beef’s Instagram Story (@beefgolf), but here are some pics.

Beef Beef3 Beef4 Beef5

And, in uploading the videos of his excercise, he helped make nine-time major champion Gary Player’s day.

Jon Rahm has got some serious skills. Check out the Spaniard hitting some flop shots… with a 4-iron!

What is this? That’s what the PGA Tour asked. Rich Beem gave undoubtedly the simplest (and best) answer.

In case you didn’t know already, tour pros don’t give a monkeys about your Fantasy Golf teams. So when you tweet them complaining that they didn’t perform, don’t expect a nice response.

Enter Graham DeLaet, who withdrew from the Northern Trust with a back injury.

And finally…

As Houston is left counting the cost of Hurricane Harvey, many tour players continue to weigh in with their support towards the relief effort.

