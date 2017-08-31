How Beef made nine-time major champ Gary Player's day

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. After a disappointing year juggling the PGA Tour and European Tour, Beef has decided to focus predominantly on the latter next year in the hope of rising up the world rankings again.



Over the past few days, he’s been documenting on Instagram some rigorous gym work he’s been doing with his personal trainer. You can watch the full clips on Beef’s Instagram Story (@beefgolf), but here are some pics.

And, in uploading the videos of his excercise, he helped make nine-time major champion Gary Player’s day.

I just saw @BeefGolf working out on Instagram and it made my day. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) August 30, 2017

Oh yeah I'm deceiving haha. — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) August 30, 2017

@BeefGolf works very hard on his golf fitness & is one of the strongest guys on tour 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/X2Sb9BeOQV — ETPI (@ETPI_Physiounit) August 30, 2017

Jon Rahm has got some serious skills. Check out the Spaniard hitting some flop shots… with a 4-iron!

What is this? That’s what the PGA Tour asked. Rich Beem gave undoubtedly the simplest (and best) answer.

Talent — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know already, tour pros don’t give a monkeys about your Fantasy Golf teams. So when you tweet them complaining that they didn’t perform, don’t expect a nice response.

Enter Graham DeLaet, who withdrew from the Northern Trust with a back injury.

Second week in a row I've had a guy withdraw after one round of PGA. I'm getting pretty sick of this @DraftKings stuff! Thx @GrahamDeLaet! — Eric Nesbit (@TalkBackEric) August 25, 2017

I don't care about your fantasy golf. I care about my health. Get a life. https://t.co/kkAZ2bWN69 — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) August 25, 2017

We got a life why don't you keep the fans informed you didn't tweet shit about that — Chilton Fulmer (@Chilton_Fulmer) August 25, 2017

Because, as I just said, I don't care about your fantasy golf. https://t.co/hcA22fk81k — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) August 25, 2017

And finally…

As Houston is left counting the cost of Hurricane Harvey, many tour players continue to weigh in with their support towards the relief effort.

Join us in our cause and help rebuild the city of Houston! @SBPUSA learn more at https://t.co/9ixz6yRDkv#HoustonStronghttps://t.co/dj2KqsaHYu — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 31, 2017

Big thank you to @PReedGolf for investing in long-term recovery with your gift of $50k to @SBPUSA#HurricaneHarveyhttps://t.co/rHVJ3W8wCC — SBP (@SBPUSA) August 31, 2017

We are happy to be able to help. It's great to see everyone banning together. #HoustonStrong#Thisishomehttps://t.co/EUjE1qr6vv — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 31, 2017