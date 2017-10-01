There are no results available.
Golf News

How Crail is getting badly injured veterans back into golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 September, 2017
Crail Golfing Society
Sam Shockley

Golfers who have lost their legs - or the use of them - in military action have been given a major boost to their games by the delivery of two specially designed buggies to Crail Golfing Society.

Donated by American company SoloRider, the new buggies enable the injured veterans to play the game whilst remaining securely strapped into the buggy.

Delivered in time for the summer golfing season, the buggies have already been used by American veterans who sustained their life changing injuries in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

SoloRider provided the buggies to support the programmes of locally-based charity St Andrews Legacy, which was started five years ago by Graham Proctor.  

The charity’s aim is to improve the health, wellbeing and stability of injured soldiers through playing golf and it has so far helped almost 100 veterans from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

Crail Gs

“We are delighted to have become involved,” said Crail Golfing Society captain Pam Smith. “The buggies are a great leap forward for seriously injured veterans and it’s been really gratifying to learn how much golf has helped to drive their rehabilitation and motivation for life.”

The adapted buggies can be used by golfers with serious mobility problems, however they have been sustained. They are capable of travelling across rough ground, as well as on the fairways, and have special tyres enabling the golfers to take them on to the greens for the putting part of the game.

Crail Golfing Society is the seventh oldest golf club in the world, having been founded 231 years ago in 1786. It has two courses: the Tom Morris designed Balcomie Links, which opened in 1895, and the challenging Gil Hanse designed Craighead Links, which opened in 1998.

