How far?! UK course boasts world's longest closing hole

How many shots would it take you to reach the green on a golf hole measuring a whopping 860 yards?!



Well, that’s the distinguishing feature at Crondon Park Golf Club in Essex, which proudly states it is home to the world’s longest closing golf hole.

The ‘Crondon Crunch’, as the 18th has become affectionately known, was built upon the golf club’s opening in May 1994 in order to give it a unique selling point and entice golfers to play there as opposed to other courses in the area.

And, of course, the level of intrigue made the marketing ploy from the club a huge success – particularly in its early days.

“Kudos and ego,” Crondon Park owner Stuart Fox told bunkered.co.uk as to why the club built the ‘Crondon Crunch’.

“It benefited us in the early days, for sure, as everyone wanted to see the longest golf hole. At that time, we did our research and there was no longer golf hole than Crondon Crunch. It attracted and inspired the imagination of a lot of people.”

Back in 2001, a Guinness World Record attempt took place at the course, with Karl Woodward – who was in his 50s and ahead of this new era of World Long Drive – hitting over the back of the green with his second shot on the 860-yard hole.

However, he was permitted to tee up his ball with his second shot.

The hole is now very rarely played from its full length – but still measures in excess of 640 yards with a green surrounded by water at the front to provide a hefty test.

“Even from a conventional par-5 tee, it’s quite a challenge and I’m not sure there are many par-5s longer than that in the UK,” added Fox.

“It finishes over water, too. There’s only one way in. You’ve got to fly a lake in order to get to the green. It’s formidable.

“The ‘Tiger Tees’ for the 860-yard hole are still there though, absolutely. If we had somebody interested in doing a long drive exhibition, then this is the hole.”