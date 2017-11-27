There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHow far?! UK course boasts world's longest closing hole

Golf News

How far?! UK course boasts world's longest closing hole

By Martin Inglis26 November, 2017
Crondon Park Golf Club
Et 358 1

How many shots would it take you to reach the green on a golf hole measuring a whopping 860 yards?!

Well, that’s the distinguishing feature at Crondon Park Golf Club in Essex, which proudly states it is home to the world’s longest closing golf hole.

The ‘Crondon Crunch’, as the 18th has become affectionately known, was built upon the golf club’s opening in May 1994 in order to give it a unique selling point and entice golfers to play there as opposed to other courses in the area.

And, of course, the level of intrigue made the marketing ploy from the club a huge success – particularly in its early days.

“Kudos and ego,” Crondon Park owner Stuart Fox told bunkered.co.uk as to why the club built the ‘Crondon Crunch’.

“It benefited us in the early days, for sure, as everyone wanted to see the longest golf hole. At that time, we did our research and there was no longer golf hole than Crondon Crunch. It attracted and inspired the imagination of a lot of people.”

Dsc 5952

Back in 2001, a Guinness World Record attempt took place at the course, with Karl Woodward – who was in his 50s and ahead of this new era of World Long Drive – hitting over the back of the green with his second shot on the 860-yard hole.

However, he was permitted to tee up his ball with his second shot.

The hole is now very rarely played from its full length – but still measures in excess of 640 yards with a green surrounded by water at the front to provide a hefty test.

“Even from a conventional par-5 tee, it’s quite a challenge and I’m not sure there are many par-5s longer than that in the UK,” added Fox.

“It finishes over water, too. There’s only one way in. You’ve got to fly a lake in order to get to the green. It’s formidable.

“The ‘Tiger Tees’ for the 860-yard hole are still there though, absolutely. If we had somebody interested in doing a long drive exhibition, then this is the hole.”

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

-

Golf News

Less time over the ball leads to better golf, study reveals
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods: 'Life is so much better'
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Why is Sergio Garcia wearing tape on his wrist?
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

WATCH: Minds blown by Aussie pro’s warm-up
Watch

By Martin Inglis

Greg Norman unimpressed at abilities of top pros
Greg Norman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rickie Fowler is giving golf lessons for just $5
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Why Jon Rahm is golf's most exciting talent since Tiger Woods
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below