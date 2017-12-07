There are no results available.
How Henrik Stenson helped inspire Sergio Garcia to Masters glory

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 December, 2017
Sergio Garcia has revealed how words of advice from Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson helped inspire him to Masters glory.

The 37-year-old broke his duck in his 74th major start at Augusta National back in April, taking down Englishman Justin Rose in a play-off to rid himself of the tag of ‘the best player to never win a major’.

Garcia’s triumph came just nine months after Stenson’s breakthrough major win at The Open at Royal Troon and, in an interview on CNN's Living Golf, the Spaniard revealed how words of encouragement from Stenson played a significant role in his own breakthrough.

“[When Stenson won The Open] I told him how happy we were for him and everything,” said Garcia.

“One of the first things he said to me was, ‘I’m 40, you’re 36. You still have sixteen majors before you’re 40, so you have plenty of chances’. It definitely helped.

“Coming from someone that you respect, that is a friend of yours, that has been there, who’s been close many times and hasn’t been able to do it and then finally does it.”

After playing in the UBS Hong Kong Open two weeks ago, Garcia is now putting his feet up for the rest of 2017, but is quite happy to reflect on what he calls his ‘best year ever’.

“When it comes down to off the golf course and on the golf course, yes, it is the best year ever, without a doubt,” said Garcia, who also got married to his wife Angela in July with the couple expecting their first child in April.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of great years, but the full combination of it I would say is definitely the best year ever.”

Living Golf airs on CNN International at the following times:

December 7: 10.30am/5.30pm
December 9: 7.30am/10.30pm
December 10: 5.30pm
December 16: 5.30pm
December 17: 7.30am/10.30pm

