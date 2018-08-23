search
How many shots would Tiger need to earn your annual wage? Not many...

Golf News

How many shots would Tiger need to earn your annual wage? Not many...

By Michael McEwan17 August, 2018
Tiger Woods PGA Tour Career Money List Noob.norm David McSweeney Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth
Tiger Woods Shots Salary

It’s not saying anything particularly original to point out that Tiger Woods is one well-off dude.

He leads the PGA Tour career money list with total earnings of $113,468,474. That’s $25,764,205 more than second highest earner, Phil Mickelson, which is, in itself, more than all bar the top 45 players on the ranking have made in their careers.

And that’s not even counting the money he has raked in from bonuses – over $25m in FedEx Cup adds-on alone – and the many lucrative endorsements he has had.

• Joe LaCava paid a heckler to leave Tiger Woods alone - yes, really!

• Brandel Chamblee makes incredible claim about Tiger Woods

It’s the kind of earnings that the average person cannot even begin to fathom.

They can now, however, put it into some kind of (depressing) context thanks to a clever new tool devised by an internet user.

Noobnorm Calcuator

Noob.norm’s David McSweeney has created a fun calculator that allows you to work out exactly how many shots it would take Tiger Woods to earn your annual salary.

Spoiler alert: it’s not many.

The average UK wage is currently believed to be £27,271. At the current exchange rate, that converts into approximately $34,722.

• You HAVE to see inside Tiger Woods' $20m yacht

• "We want him on the team" - Tiger Woods backs rookie for Ryder Cup role

• Got £2.2m to spare? You could buy Paul Lawrie's Aberdeenshire home

When you run that through McSweeney’s device, you get the rather depressing news that it would take Tiger just 27.1 shots – based on an average of $1,282 earned per shot throughout his career – to earn what you make in a year.

Nice, eh?

The tool also includes the option to compare your earnings against the games of other top golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Click here to give it a try

