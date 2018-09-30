How much a day at the 2018 Ryder Cup will cost you

So, you've touched down in Paris and your hotel, flights and transfers have all been paid for... but what about once you get through the gates?



Once you get on the ground at Le Golf National, there are plenty of places for you to buy some refreshments, notably the West Village and East Village - where the main spectator areas are - while there are also vans behind the first tee grandstand.



• REMINDER: This is what time the Ryder Cup tees off!



• The most glam photos from the Ryder Cup Gala Dinner



Where better to start than the price of a pint? Heineken lager, Affigem beer and Strongbow cider are what is available on draft and here's the lowdown on how much a pint of each will set you back.



Alcohol

• ½ Pint of Heineken - €5.50

• Pint of Heineken - €9

• ½ Pint of Affigem or Strongbow - €6.50

• Pint of Affigem or Strongbow - €10

If that wasn't expensive enough, check out the full price list on the image below.



On to arguably the most important aspect of the day (yes, more important than alcohol): the food. If you’re at the event from say 7.30am in the morning - prior to the first tee shots being hit - to after 5.30pm when the final putts have been sunk, you’re probably going to need a couple of meals.



• Americans relieve 'boredom' with cringeworthy hijinks



Here's how that works out:



Food & Soft Drinks

• Croissant - €4.50

• Ham & Cheese Baguette - €8

• Sausage & Bacon Roll - €8.50

• Fish & Chips - €15.50

• Grilled Salmon Fillet & Chips - €15.50

• Cheeseburger - €13.50 (€15.50 with bacon)

• Hot Dog - €12.50

• Chips - €5

--

• Bottled Soft Drinks - €3.50

• Coffee - €2.50



So, overall, how much will you spend on a day at the Ryder Cup then?



• Your guide to the best Ryder Cup gear



Clearly, this varies from person to person but once you factor in buying a programme and something from the Ryder Cup Shop, we've broken it down as follows:



• Programme - €10

• Meal No.1 - Ham & Cheese Baguette - €8

• Four pints of Heineken - €36

• Small item of Ryder Cup merchandise (Ball marker & divot tool - €12 to a polo shirt - €46)

• Meal No.2 - Cheesburger & Chips - €18.50

Total: €84.50 - €118.50

No, it isn't exactly cheap but, then again, it is the Ryder Cup, and it only comes around in Europe once every four years.

