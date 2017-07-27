How much of the PGA Championship you'll see on BBC

It’s official. The BBC has won the rights to broadcast the PGA Championship in two weeks’ time.

But how much of it will you be able to watch? Well, the BBC has released times and on what platforms you'll be able to watch during the four tournament days at Quail Hollow.

The coverage will be led by Eilidh Barbour, alongside Peter Alliss and Ken Brown.

Here’s when you can tune in, with the majority of each day’s play on the BBC Sport website, red button or iPlayer, and the conclusion of each day’s play live on BBC Two.

Thursday

6pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

11.20pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday

6pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

11.05pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday

7pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

10.30pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday

7pm-12.15am – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

10pm-12.15am – BBC Two

10pm-1am – Radio 5 live