HomeGolf NewsHow much?! The PGA expects to make a fortune from HATS this week!

Golf News

How much?! The PGA expects to make a fortune from HATS this week!

By bunkered.co.uk05 August, 2018
Wanamaker Trophy

At first glance, the humble baseball cap might not seem like a potentially lucrative piece of merchandise. Unless, of course, you happen to be a tour pro golfer who is paid to wear one (and further embellish it with all sorts of other logos).

However, according to the PGA of America’s senior director of merchandising and licensing, the hats sold in the spectator village at this week’s US PGA Championship could net them a particularly tidy sum…

Over TWO MILLION DOLLARS!

• Phil Mickelson defends himself over *that* dancing video

• Robert Allenby pens heartfelt tribute to Jarrod Lyle

Speaking to the St Louis Post Dispatch – the biggest newspaper in St Louis, Missouri, whereJustin Thomas will attempt to defend the championship this week – Mike Quirk revealed that there are 64,000 hats in stock, with an expectation that more will be needed over the course of the week. 

Us Pga Baseball Caps

(Pic: GeoffShackelford.com)

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say we’re hoping it will be the best PGA Championship ever,” Quirk told the paper.

It is thought that as many as 100,000 hats could be sold across the duration of the final men’s major of the season.

• You'll need to hurry if you tickets for the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

• Tiger confident of handling hectic season run-in

Averaging out at $25 per hat, 100,000 sales would yield $2.5m. Even if they ‘only’ sell the 64,000 that are in stock, that would still work out at $1.6m.

Nice work if you can get it!

