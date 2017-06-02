There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHow Tiger Woods dash cam footage has helped summon support

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Blog

OPINION

How Tiger Woods dash cam footage has helped summon support

By Martin Inglis02 June, 2017
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Collage

The release of dash cam footage from Tiger Woods’ arrest in the early hours of Monday morning was largely met with outrage and disgust.

But it has also, in fact, led to an outpouring of sympathy which wasn't wholly evident prior to its release.

Was there was enough detail in the police report to highlight the worrying state Woods was found in? Perhaps. But the footage did graphically show – whether we like it or not – the true extent of Woods’ troubles and just how far he has fallen.

The mugshot, as expected these days, led to ridicule on social media and got the ‘meme treatment’. That’s easy meat. But the 23-minute video hasn’t led to anything of a similar ilk.

Read more - How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest

Tiger Woods

Instead, there has been a very serious and sincere expression of heartfelt sympathy for the 14-time major winner. The very graphic visual of him struggling to speak, struggling to walk, and latterly handcuffed by police was a tough watch.

Its release, which is mandatory upon request in accordance with Florida state law, has perhaps, in hindsight, had a positive impact because it has rallied the golf community to summon help.

Would we have seen multiple major champions Gary Player and Martin Kaymer post heartfelt messages of support on Twitter? There didn’t seem to be such a tide of support before the video. Without that footage, we wouldn’t have known the extent of his troubles laid bare.

Read more - Nicklaus: "Tiger Woods needs our help"

But while these messages are great for drumming up support among fans, ultimately, actions speak louder than words - and this is a point where those close to the 41-year-old need to offer support.

Quite what Notah Begay was thinking on Golf Channel on Monday afternoon is anyone’s guess. Begay, who Woods calls ‘a close friend’ in his book Unprecedented: The Masters And Me, said the detainment was ‘embarrassing’ – and that was before any further details or statement about the arrest had been made.

Saying nothing at all would have been more helpful at that point.

Kaymer perhaps summed up the mood for everyone in his video message, ending his two-minute video by saying: “We all want to see him happier and, hopefully, one day we’ll see him play golf again.”

Few will disagree with that.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Headlines

Golf News

OPINION How Tiger Woods dash cam footage has helped summon support
Opinion

By Martin Inglis

Martin Kaymer in heartfelt defence of Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Deer Park appoint Tait as general manager
Deer Park

By Ewan Paton

Hank Haney questions Bernhard Langer's putting technique
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

R&A not opposed to PGA's May move
NEW

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below