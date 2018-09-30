search
How to make bunkered Fantasy Golf points at the Ryder Cup

Golf News

How to make bunkered Fantasy Golf points at the Ryder Cup

By bunkered.co.uk24 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup bunkered Fantasy Golf European Tour PGA Tour Team Europe Team USA Le Golf National
Ryder Cup Fantasy Golf

With the European Tour and PGA Tour both downing tools to make way for the Ryder Cup, you could be forgiven for thinking that there’s no way for you to earn bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week.

Wrong!

To celebrate the latest edition of the biennial match taking place at Le Golf National this week, we’re giving every Fantasy Golf manager the opportunity to bag an extra 150 points for their team.

It’s ridiculously simple.

Log-on to your Fantasy Golf team homepage at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf.

Near the top of the page, you will see a section that says 'BONUS Win points at the Ryder Cup. Follow the on-screen instructions from there

• Football icon to host Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

• Do rookies really win you the Ryder Cup?

All you have to do is predict which one of the three outcomes you think will happen this weekend:

• A European win
• An American win
• A tied match

Simply select and submit your prediction. If it comes in, we’ll add 50 extra points to your team’s score.

On the next page, you'll be asked to predict the correct winning score. If you get that right, we'll give you an extra 100 points.

It really is that easy.

You have until 11.59pm on Thursday to make your prediction and there will be no option to change it once the match has got underway (there will be no Friday transfer window this week).

• Ryder Cup: How, when and where to watch all the action

• WATCH - Rory & Co. prank Ryder Cup captain Bjorn

An extra 150 points could make a huge difference come the end of the season, so log-on now to make your prediction.

Good luck!

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Hold your finish for more compression
Get the ball in the air
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
