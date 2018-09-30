How to make bunkered Fantasy Golf points at the Ryder Cup

With the European Tour and PGA Tour both downing tools to make way for the Ryder Cup, you could be forgiven for thinking that there’s no way for you to earn bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week.



Wrong!

To celebrate the latest edition of the biennial match taking place at Le Golf National this week, we’re giving every Fantasy Golf manager the opportunity to bag an extra 150 points for their team.

It’s ridiculously simple.

Log-on to your Fantasy Golf team homepage at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf.

Near the top of the page, you will see a section that says 'BONUS Win points at the Ryder Cup. Follow the on-screen instructions from there



All you have to do is predict which one of the three outcomes you think will happen this weekend:



• A European win

• An American win

• A tied match

Simply select and submit your prediction. If it comes in, we’ll add 50 extra points to your team’s score.



On the next page, you'll be asked to predict the correct winning score. If you get that right, we'll give you an extra 100 points.



It really is that easy.

You have until 11.59pm on Thursday to make your prediction and there will be no option to change it once the match has got underway (there will be no Friday transfer window this week).



An extra 150 points could make a huge difference come the end of the season, so log-on now to make your prediction.

Good luck!