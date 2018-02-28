There are no results available.
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

The Stretch

How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

By bunkered.co.uk28 February, 2018
Bingo Bango Bongo is a points-based golf game that can be played by a group of two, three or four players, or in foursomes.

On each hole in Bingo Bango Bongo, the format awards a point for three types of achievement:

Bingo point: Who gets it on the green first
Bango point: Who is closest to the pin once all balls are on the green
Bongo point: Who holes out first

At the end of the round, the player with the most points wins. This format is typically a popular side-game for betting among players.

Read more - What is Stableford?

Order of Play in Bingo Bango Bongo

Strict etiquette must be enforced with regards to Order of Play. While hole scoring doesn’t matter, it does determine honour on the tee. This is especially important on par-3s with the Bingo point up for grabs.

Betting in Bingo Bango Bongo

This can be decided in any way the players see fit. Popular methods include the high points earner winning a set amount with money paid at the start of the round OR giving each of the 54 points a cash value and paying the difference at the end. In other words, if each point was worth £1, there would be a maximum of £54 up for grabs.

Read more - How to play Greensomes

Who is Bingo Bango Bongo suited to?

One of the great things about Bingo Bango Bongo is that it is suitable for players of all skill levels. Even if there is a huge gulf in ability between the players in any one group, the weakest player can still earn points.

The best chance to do this is with the Bango point, as this is only awarded after all balls are on the green.

As for the Bingo point, if the weakest player isn’t as long off the tee, they will likely have the first shot to hit the green while, with the Bongo point, if the weakest player if furthest from the hole, again they have the first putt to win the point.

