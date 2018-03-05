There are no results available.
How to play Greensomes

By bunkered.co.uk26 February, 2018
Greensomes
Two Golfers

Greensomes is a competitive golf format for two-person teams.

It’s very similar to foursomes. The only difference is that both players hit a tee shot. The best tee shot is then selected and alternate shot is played until the completion of the hole.

Note: Whoever’s tee shot is chosen, the other team member will hit the second shot.

Many people consider greensomes to be more fun than Foursomes because everyone gets to hit a tee shot on every hole, rather than deciding which golfer will driveson the even and odd numbered holes.

How do handicaps work in Greensomes?

To calculate a handicap in Greensomes, the Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) recommends it should be 0.6 of the lower player’s handicap and 0.4 of the higher player’s. If both handicaps are equal, it should be half the combined total.

So, if Team One’s handicaps are four and eight and Team Two’s six and 11, the amount of shots given to Team Two would be worked out as follows:

Team One: (0.6 x 4) and (0.4 x 8) = 2.4 + 3.2 = 5.6
Team Two: (0.6 x 6) and (0.4 x 11) = 3.6 + 4.4 = 8

The difference is 2.4 so, rounding down, Team One would give Team Two two shots.

Other names for Greensomes

If you haven’t heard of Greensomes before, you may well have heard of some of these other names for the format:

• Scotch Foursomes
• Canadian Foursomes
• Modified Pinehurst
• Foursomes with Select Drive
• Alternate Shot with Select Drive

What is Gruesomes?

This is a variation of Greensomes and, as you can maybe guess by the name, it makes things a whole lot tougher.

In Gruesomes, the worst drive of the two is used. For an added twist, the opponent can also get to choose which drive is used.

