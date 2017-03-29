There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHow to position your weight better over putts

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

How to position your weight better over putts

By Steve Johnston16 March, 2017
Putting Basics
Steve Johnston1

Think about your weight placement on putts – it’ll give you a more consistent and reliable putting stroke.

The thing to remember about putting is that it’s quite a short move, so you need to get it right.

Here’s how I break down my weight distribution on the following putts. Don’t worry about the specific numbers, as such. Once you practice this, it will eventually ingrain itself in your memory and you’ll do it without thinking. This is just a guide to get you going.

Straight & right-to-left putts

55% on left side
45% on right side

Left-to-right putts

65% on left side
35% on right side

Steve Johnston

The idea is to start with those percentages and maintain them throughout the stroke. Remember, you don’t want to add more weight to the left side of your body as you putt.

You want to start with that specified weight on your left-hand side – or as close to it – and maintain that weight throughout your stroke.

On a typical left-to-right putt, once you start the motion there’s more chance of falling back and leaving the face open – so by starting with more weight on the left you naturally lean more into the slope.

That’s why I always think of having 65% weight on the left-hand side to start the ball more on that borrow. Most amateurs won’t even think about it and won’t understand that your weight needs to be a bit further forward.

Most will have just an even distribution – or what they think is even – but they actually impart a lot of leg movement, which puts a lot of weight onto the right foot. When that happens, you lean back and leave the face open. Small movements in putting can have massive consequences.

-

Steve Johnston is Head PGA Professional at Peebles Golf Club. For lessons, call 01721 720197. Follow Steve on Twitter @sjohnstonpga and don’t forget to subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Basics

Related Articles - Steve Johnston

Latest Headlines

Golf News

PGA Tour to trial use of rangefinders
PGA Tour

By Martin Inglis

Tony Jacklin cuts ties with business venture
Tony Jacklin

By Martin Inglis

Bubba Watson to use green ball at the Masters
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Gator gobbles up golfer’s ball
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Muirfield: Women face 6-7 year wait
Muirfield

By Martin Inglis

Piers Morgan has pop at Greg Norman
Piers Morgan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below