How to tackle the winter weather

Golf News

How to tackle the winter weather

By bunkered.co.uk20 October, 2018
Winter Golf Winter Guide Bunkered Winter Blog Galvin Green Amateur Golf Golf In Scotland
You can't have failed to notice that winter is coming.

The nights are drawing in and the temperatures are tumbling. Rain? Yep, there's plenty of that, too. But this doesn't mean that your golf has to suffer.

Instead, with just a few simple adjustments to the way you both practice and prepare, you can make major gains during the off-season whilst your mates' clubs are gathering dust underneath the stairs.

Hit the Next button below for some of our best advice on how to combat the worst that winter has to throw at you.

