How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 May, 2017
Details are still emerging about Tiger Woods' arrest in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of drink-driving.

The 41-year-old was detained at around 3am in the Florida town of Jupiter, a short drive from his home in Hobe Sound, and reportedly spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.

Woods later issued a press release denying alcohol was involved in the arrest but, unsurprisingly, the news has sent shockwaves throughout the golfing world as the 14-time major champion's career hit a new low.

Hunter Mahan sent a tweet saying Woods should 'get some help' before deleting it and clarifying what he meant - but he wasn't the only fellow golfer that had their say.

