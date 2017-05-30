How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest

Details are still emerging about Tiger Woods' arrest in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of drink-driving.



The 41-year-old was detained at around 3am in the Florida town of Jupiter, a short drive from his home in Hobe Sound, and reportedly spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.



Woods later issued a press release denying alcohol was involved in the arrest but, unsurprisingly, the news has sent shockwaves throughout the golfing world as the 14-time major champion's career hit a new low.

Hunter Mahan sent a tweet saying Woods should 'get some help' before deleting it and clarifying what he meant - but he wasn't the only fellow golfer that had their say.

To be clear, the news troubles me as someone who knows TW well, and I sincerely hope he finds the support he needs. — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017

Even on a holiday, Monday still finds a way to solidify itself as the worst day. This Tiger news sucks so bad I just made a Monday joke — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 29, 2017

Tiger why tho — Alison Lee (@alisonlee) May 29, 2017

Not buying it 😥 sorry https://t.co/olum3yfLu9 — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) May 30, 2017

Reaction to prescription drugs at 3am......... — Angela Stanford (@Angela_Stanford) May 30, 2017

Tiger why didn't u call me braaaaa u know i always got u — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017

I still love you Tiger. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) May 30, 2017

@Don_LB So true. Sadly he felt he didn't need any friends when he was king. And now there are none. A very sad self-destruction story. Where to now? — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) May 29, 2017