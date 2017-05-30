How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest

Details are still emerging about Tiger Woods' arrest in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion of drink-driving.
The 41-year-old was detained at around 3am in the Florida town of Jupiter, a short drive from his home in Hobe Sound, and reportedly spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.
Woods later issued a press release denying alcohol was involved in the arrest but, unsurprisingly, the news has sent shockwaves throughout the golfing world as the 14-time major champion's career hit a new low.
Hunter Mahan sent a tweet saying Woods should 'get some help' before deleting it and clarifying what he meant - but he wasn't the only fellow golfer that had their say.
To be clear, the news troubles me as someone who knows TW well, and I sincerely hope he finds the support he needs.— Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017
Even on a holiday, Monday still finds a way to solidify itself as the worst day. This Tiger news sucks so bad I just made a Monday joke— max homa (@maxhoma23) May 29, 2017
Tiger why tho— Alison Lee (@alisonlee) May 29, 2017
Not buying it 😥 sorry https://t.co/olum3yfLu9— Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) May 30, 2017
Reaction to prescription drugs at 3am.........— Angela Stanford (@Angela_Stanford) May 30, 2017
Tiger why didn't u call me braaaaa u know i always got u— Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017
I still love you Tiger.— Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) May 30, 2017
@Don_LB So true. Sadly he felt he didn't need any friends when he was king. And now there are none. A very sad self-destruction story. Where to now?— Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) May 29, 2017
@TigerWoods you have a handful of people who are close to you for the right reasons. Let them in and guide u forward. You know who they are.— Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) May 29, 2017