search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHow you can tick the Old Course off your bucket list in 2019

Golf News

How you can tick the Old Course off your bucket list in 2019

By Martin Inglis25 August, 2018
St Andrews st andrews links the Old Course Old Course Ballot St Andrews Ballot Scottish Golf Fife Scotland
St Andrews

Every player who has ever picked up a golf club and taken a keen interest in the game dreams of one day teeing it up on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Put simply, it is the Mecca for golfers and, every day, dozens get to fulfill that lifelong ambition by walking the same hallowed links that every icon of the game has.

But if you’ve yet to tick the Old Course off your bucket list, now is the ideal time to try and change that as St Andrews Links is accepting applications to play it in 2019.

• Coul Links saga takes another major twist

• Tickets for 2019 Open SOLD OUT

Up until Wednesday, September 5, you can register your interest to play in one of four different categories, which are as follows:

Old Course – High Season

• April 15 – October 13, 2019
• Minimum of two and maximum of eight golfers
• Two-course package (Old Course plus another of your choice)
• £330 per person

Old Course – Single Golfer

• April 15 – July 31, 2019
• One golfer only
• Old Course and Castle Course
• £330 per person

St Andrews1

Old Course – Shoulder Season

• April 1-14, 2019 or October 14-31, 2019
• Minimum of two and maximum of 16 golfers
• Two-course package (Old Course plus another of your choice)
• £230 per person

Old Course – Low Season

• January 1 – March 31, 2019 or November 1 – December 31, 2019
• Minimum of two golfers with no maximum limit
• Individual green fees apply

Once all applications have been received, a ballot will be drawn for each category to determine the order of allocation. Only one application is accepted for each group and if you wish to apply for more than one category, you must make separate applications.

• New St Andrews course to open in 2021

As you may expect, demand for Old Course times is high and not everyone will be successful. But, as the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it.

If you apply but are unsuccessful, there are still other ways to get on the Old Course.

• Popular Edinburgh municipal course to be redeveloped

Ballot: This gives people who have been unable to book a chance of playing. It is drawn 48 hours in advance of play and golfers should provide their names, home club and handicaps either online, by phone or at one of the clubhouses before 2pm, two days before the day they wish to play. To enter there must be a minimum of two and a maximum of four players.

Single golfers: Those with suitable handicaps who wish to play the Old Course without an existing tee time should check in at the Old Pavilion on the day of play and the staff will do their best to join them with a two or three-ball group. There is no obligation on the existing golfers to make up a four-ball but common practice is that single golfers are warmly welcomed.

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - st andrews links

Related Articles - the Old Course

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Fife

Related Articles - Scotland

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton buys putter for $172; earns him an extra $80k
Bryson DeChambeau bullish about Ryder Cup chances
Three-way fight for final automatic Team Europe spot
Jordan Spieth says he's "close to 100%" with his putting again
What has happened to Jeff Overton?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow