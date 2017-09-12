Hurricane Irma batters Greg Norman's home

As Hurricane Irma battered the west coast of Florida, the majority of tour pros managed to get out before the storm struck.
Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Michelle Wie were among those who upped sticks, but two-time major champion Greg Norman decided to ride it out at his home in Jupiter, Florida.
It’s pretty severe, and bear in mind that the Shark lives on the east coast – in excess of 100 miles from where the eye of the hurricane was.
This is my 9th experience to some degree with hurricanes/cyclones either directly or like this one Irma, the outer bands. Even though it is nearly 200 miles away to the SW these outer bands keep coming through dumping copious amounts of rain and with wind gusts in the 65-70 mph range spawning tornados. My thoughts and prayers go out to all in Florida experiencing or about to experience this big bad SOB. Be safe and be smart all. 🙏💪
Englishman Poulter boarded up his Florida home before taking refuge in the New York area.
LPGA Tour star Brittany Lincicome, meanwhile, is in Europe preparing for the Evian Championship and had some concerns about her Florida home and her family, who had sent her this picture.
Closing my eyes in France. Prob won't sleep very well. Super worried about my family. And if the power goes out and I can't get ahold of anyone I'm really going to be scared 😥😥. Please God let the next 24 hours go by quickly and keep my family Along with everyone else in Florida safe. #amen 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 (This pic is at my house. I've never seen the water this low before. Thank God we got my boat out of the water. Not sure about those other 2 🤔🤔)
Like Poulter, Wie – who is not taking part in the Evian Championship as she continues her recovery from the operation to remove her appendix – was in New York but had this message for her fellow Florida residents.
Praying for all my Floridians right now 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 10, 2017