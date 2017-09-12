There are no results available.
Hurricane Irma batters Greg Norman's home

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 September, 2017
As Hurricane Irma battered the west coast of Florida, the majority of tour pros managed to get out before the storm struck.

Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Michelle Wie were among those who upped sticks, but two-time major champion Greg Norman decided to ride it out at his home in Jupiter, Florida.

It’s pretty severe, and bear in mind that the Shark lives on the east coast – in excess of 100 miles from where the eye of the hurricane was.

Englishman Poulter boarded up his Florida home before taking refuge in the New York area.

Nice game at @bayonnegolfclub @lucas_stewart97 Manhattan in the background. 🏙

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

LPGA Tour star Brittany Lincicome, meanwhile, is in Europe preparing for the Evian Championship and had some concerns about her Florida home and her family, who had sent her this picture.

Like Poulter, Wie – who is not taking part in the Evian Championship as she continues her recovery from the operation to remove her appendix – was in New York but had this message for her fellow Florida residents.

