Hurricane Irma batters Greg Norman's home

As Hurricane Irma battered the west coast of Florida, the majority of tour pros managed to get out before the storm struck.



Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Michelle Wie were among those who upped sticks, but two-time major champion Greg Norman decided to ride it out at his home in Jupiter, Florida.

It’s pretty severe, and bear in mind that the Shark lives on the east coast – in excess of 100 miles from where the eye of the hurricane was.

This is my 9th experience to some degree with hurricanes/cyclones either directly or like this one Irma, the outer bands. Even though it is nearly 200 miles away to the SW these outer bands keep coming through dumping copious amounts of rain and with wind gusts in the 65-70 mph range spawning tornados. My thoughts and prayers go out to all in Florida experiencing or about to experience this big bad SOB. Be safe and be smart all. 🙏💪 A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Wow. More of this to come thanks to Irma. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Englishman Poulter boarded up his Florida home before taking refuge in the New York area.

These Hurricanes are hard to predict so you can never take enough precautions.. I hope this is not needed at all... 🌪💨🖕🏻 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Ok hurricane #Irma be nice please... Be safe friends... Time to ride this out and hope it's not as bad as they say. 🤞🏻 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Nice game at @bayonnegolfclub @lucas_stewart97 Manhattan in the background. 🏙 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

LPGA Tour star Brittany Lincicome, meanwhile, is in Europe preparing for the Evian Championship and had some concerns about her Florida home and her family, who had sent her this picture.

Like Poulter, Wie – who is not taking part in the Evian Championship as she continues her recovery from the operation to remove her appendix – was in New York but had this message for her fellow Florida residents.