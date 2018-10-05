search
HomeGolf NewsHURRY! Voting for Scotland's Best Golf Experience is about to close!

Golf News

HURRY! Voting for Scotland's Best Golf Experience is about to close!

By bunkered.co.uk29 September, 2018
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2017

Voting for Scotland’s Best Golf Experience 2018 closes TOMORROW – have you had your say yet?

If not, head over to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk to register your vote before it’s too late.  

Now in its seventh year, Scotland’s Best Golf Experience is the ultimate accolade a Scottish golf club can receive. It is the top prize handed out at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, an annual celebration of everything that makes the grassroots Scottish golf and hospitality industry so highly regarded around the world.

Gleneagles Sgta 2017

Last year’s awards saw Gleneagles, above, take the top prize. Can the resort do the double this year or will somebody else be crowned Scotland’s Best Golf Experience?

That’s entirely up to you!

Winners of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards – and, with it, Scotland’s Best Golf Experience – are based solely on votes cast by the people on the receiving end of the service they provide: YOU, the knowledgeable Scottish golf public.

The winners to be announced at a gala dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews resort on Thursday, November 1.

Register your vote now at scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

