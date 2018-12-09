Yet another long-standing player-caddie partnership is over.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson has called time on his near 15-year working relationship with Damon Green.

Green revealed the news to the The Caddie Network, describing himself as “shocked” at the decision.

“Zach said, ‘I think we need to take a break. It’s not a firing. We’re too good friends for that.’” Green said. “I just think he didn’t want to say the word ‘fire’.”

Green left Scott Hoch to pick up Johnson’s bag during his rookie season in 2004. In almost 400 starts together, the dup combined for 12 PGA Tour titles – including two major victories – and 79 top tens.

Johnson has also played on five US Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup sides.

“He’s probably had a Hall of Fame career and I had a front-row seat to it,” added Green, famous for his ‘chicken dance’ celebration. “It was great to watch.”

Johnson and Green are the latest in a string of high-profile player-caddie partnerships to hit the skids in recent months.

Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly, Lee Westwood and Billy Foster, and Henrik Stenson and Gareth Lord have all gone their separate ways, whilst on the LPGA, Lexi Thompson and Kevin McAlpine split last month.