Ian Poulter and Luke Donald share Masters absence agony

While there are a record-breaking 11 Englishmen teeing it up at Augusta National this week, there are two notable absentees.



Ian Poulter is missing his first Masters since 2006, while former world No.1 Luke Donald is absent from his second Masters in a row having previously not missed one since his 2005 debut, where he finished T3.

And both players took to Instagram to share their disappointment at not being at Augusta National this week, while vowing to return for next year’s tournament.

I will sure miss this walk this week. But it will make it all the more special to get back there for 2018. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder" ❤️⛳️🏌🏻👌🏻@TheMasters A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Poulter hasn’t achieved a victory since the 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions and has plummeted down to No.206 in the world rankings through a combination of poor performance and a four-month injury lay-off that saw him miss the Ryder Cup.

Since the beginning of 2016, Poulter only has one top ten to his name and is on the verge of losing his full PGA Tour status, requiring $144,669 from his final two starts.



Donald, meanwhile, hasn’t won since the 2012 BMW PGA Championship. Two PGA Tour runner-up finishes are his only top tens since the beginning of 2016, and he has yet to record a top 20 on the PGA Tour this season.