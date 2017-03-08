Ian Poulter announces IJP Design closure

• Ian Poulter to close IJP Design clothing business next month

Ian Poulter has announced that his clothing business – IJP Design – will stop trading online next month.

In a newsletter released by IJP Design this morning, the 41-year-old said the company was ‘unable to justify its continuation’ in an ‘increasingly competitive landscape’.

Poulter said: “It is with great sadness that I am announcing the closure of the IJP Design online shop, the golf clothing business I started with my business partners in 2006. The business will cease to trade from its website (www.ijpdesign.com) on April 2, 2017.

“It has always been our aim to run a unique and high quality product business that reflected my personality and passion for the game of golf, and my love of fashion both on and off the course.

“Ultimately, however, we have been unable to justify its continuation after many years of investing in the business and a number of attempts to reshape it against an ever increasingly competitive landscape.”

In October 2012, six years after IJP Design was set-up, the company recorded its first yearly profit after being launched before the financial crisis.

At that point, the Englishman said: “We’ve stood by it, although it has taken a level of investment. We set it up just before the recession so to get to this point is fantastic news.

“The upsides of owning my own business when my golf starts to tail off will be huge. I’ll have a business that keeps me earning and that I can expand. When I retire I want to challenge myself.”

As a result of IJP Design’s closure, a mass sale of apparel is underway on the brand’s website.

