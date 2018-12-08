search
Ian Poulter brilliantly trolls the USA over Ryder Cup

Golf News

Ian Poulter brilliantly trolls the USA over Ryder Cup

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2018
Ian Poulter Team Europe Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Team USA Le Golf National Bryson DeCheambeau Twitter
Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Laugh

How you feel about Ian Poulter probably largely depends which side of the Atlantic you live on. 

If you're in Europe, you no doubt love the Englishman for his heroics in the Ryder Cup over the years.

If you're in the USA, it's likely the opposite... and for the exact same reason. 

Make no mistake: Ian Poulter is "Mr Ryder Cup". In six appearances, the 42-year-old has an overall record of 14 wins, six defeats and two halves - a 68.2% points return. Impressive.

Even more impressively, he has never lost a singles match, a streak he extended this year at Le Golf National in France with a two-up win over Dustin Johnson.

Hey, they don't call him 'The Postman' for nothing.

Yes, it's fair to say that little gold trophy means rather a lot to Poults, so, when the opportunity arises to rub US noses in it, you just know he's going to take it - like he has done on social media in the last 24 hours. 

First, a US T-shirt (with a rather presumptuous 'BEAT EUROPE' slogan) found its way into his hands...

If the T-shirt looks familiar, that's because US rookie Bryson DeChambeau was spotted wearing it at East Lake during Tiger Woods' Tour Championship celebrations, hours before Jim Furyk's US side flew across 'The Pond' for this year's match.

Dnz5Z F Xs Ae82 Fz

Of course, Poults being Poults, he couldn't resist the opportunity to set the record straight and, with a little help from a Sharpie, he made some alterations to the top...

Including the Ryder Cup itself in the photo? A fantastic finishing touch.

Chapeau, Mr Poulter. Chapeau.

