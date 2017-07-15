There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter excited at chance to end 5-year win drought

Golf News

Ian Poulter excited at chance to end 5-year win drought

By Martin Inglis15 July, 2017
Ian Poulter Scottish Open
Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter hasn’t tasted victory since November 2012. But that could all change tomorrow at the Scottish Open – and the Englishman is excited at the possibility.

He battled to an impressive one-under-par 71 in brutal conditions at Dundonald Links to join third round playing partner Callum Shinkwin and Aussie Andrew Dodt at the summit of the leaderboard.

Poulter last held a 54-hole at the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open last year and while that didn’t end in a victory, he is hopeful of a different outcome this time around.

“I feel good about my game and I’m certainly looking forward to tomorrow,” said Poulter. “I’m in a good position – one I’d like to be in more often – and I feel comfortable. The buzz is there, even though it may not have looked like it today, and I feel energised and excited about the golf I’ve been playing.”

Callum Shinkwin

For the second round in a row, three players share the lead at nine-under-par, but only Shinkwin remains of the three who were at the summit after 36 holes with Alexander Knappe and Padraig Harrington falling away after rounds of 76 and 79 respectively.

Shinkwin, 24, is chasing his maiden European Tour title and Poulter was full of praise for his fellow Englishman’s performance.

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever met him and he was very solid today,” said Poulter. “Somebody said that he hasn’t had the best of seasons so far and when you see him play like that, you scratch your head and think why because he’s right there and playing some great golf.”

Like Poulter, 31-year-old Dodt shot a one-under-par 71 to co-lead and, as well as winning the Rolex Series event, he is also targeting a place in his first major, with three spots on the line.

“My wife flew in from Sydney this morning, and we've got a five-day holiday booked in New York, but I'll be glad to change that for a spot in my first major.

“There's a lot of motivation to try and pick up one of those spots, and try and win the tournament, as well. That's the first goal, and the rest will take care of itself.”

The big winners of the day were the earlier starters, with Andy Sullivan soaring up the leaderboard with a five-under-par 67, while Johan Carlsson, Richard Bland and Graeme McDowell – who is still yet to secure his place at Royal Birkdale – also made good progress by posting 68s.

American duo Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler are in a group of nine players that are four back, which includes McDowell, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

European pros speak of PGA Tour 'loneliness'
New

By Martin Inglis

Ian Poulter excited at chance to end 5-year win drought
New

By Martin Inglis

Andy Sullivan: 'I lost my way a little bit'
Andy Sullivan

By Martin Inglis

Blow-by-blow of Rory McIlroy's missed cut
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below