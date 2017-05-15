Ian Poulter hits back at Brandel Chamblee

Ian Poulter hit back at Brandel Chamblee after the Golf Channel commentator said he ‘didn’t play to win’ the Players Championship.



The 41-year-old finished in a tie for second at TPC Sawgrass – three adrift of youngest Players champion in history Si Woo Kim – and was just one shot behind the Korean after 11 holes.

But Poulter’s tactical approach was questioned by Chamblee over the closing holes, where he made two bogeys to finish on seven-under-par.



Brandel, on the way Poults played down the stretch: "He clearly did not play to win, and he didn't!" — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) May 14, 2017

An eagle-eyed Poulter spotted the tweet and responded with this.

Sorry to disappoint, I can only dream of being as good as Brandel.. it's clearly very easy sitting on your arse... thanks for the support. https://t.co/hK8rs8NcXW — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 15, 2017

And then this, showing Chamblee has the Englishman blocked on Twitter.

Speaking after his runner-up finish, which saw him move back into the world’s top 100 at No.80, Poulter said: “It’s been a rollercoaster ride. There's been a lot of interesting things happen in the last 18 months which haven't been very helpful for playing golf.

“A few of them we're still working through but I think when I look back, and I reflect on this week, it's been a big week. You know, to have two-three weeks ago been in a position where I wasn't playing the Players and potentially didn't have a card.

"I was looking to write nice letters to Jack for Memorial and all of those great tournaments that I'd like to play in. Things change pretty quick with good golf, and that's what I've done this week. I've played good golf – but I've still got some work to do.”