There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter hits back at Brandel Chamblee

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Ian Poulter hits back at Brandel Chamblee

By Martin Inglis15 May, 2017
Ian Poulter The Players Championship
Poulter

Ian Poulter hit back at Brandel Chamblee after the Golf Channel commentator said he ‘didn’t play to win’ the Players Championship.

The 41-year-old finished in a tie for second at TPC Sawgrass – three adrift of youngest Players champion in history Si Woo Kim – and was just one shot behind the Korean after 11 holes.

But Poulter’s tactical approach was questioned by Chamblee over the closing holes, where he made two bogeys to finish on seven-under-par.

Read more - Ian Poulter opens up on IJP Design closure

An eagle-eyed Poulter spotted the tweet and responded with this.

And then this, showing Chamblee has the Englishman blocked on Twitter.

Speaking after his runner-up finish, which saw him move back into the world’s top 100 at No.80, Poulter said: “It’s been a rollercoaster ride. There's been a lot of interesting things happen in the last 18 months which haven't been very helpful for playing golf.

“A few of them we're still working through but I think when I look back, and I reflect on this week, it's been a big week. You know, to have two-three weeks ago been in a position where I wasn't playing the Players and potentially didn't have a card.

"I was looking to write nice letters to Jack for Memorial and all of those great tournaments that I'd like to play in. Things change pretty quick with good golf, and that's what I've done this week. I've played good golf – but I've still got some work to do.”

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune
Si Woo Kim

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Colin Montgomerie outlines No.1 aim for 2017
New

By Martin Inglis

Drinks on Golf Care after Gary's hole-in-one
Golf Care

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sky Sports win BAFTA for Open coverage
Sky Sports

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter hits back at Brandel Chamblee
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below