Ian Poulter: 'It's been a weird few months'

Ian Poulter has admitted it’s been a ‘weird’ few months – in a good way – following his runner-up finish at the Players Championship.

His earnings of $924,000 from that event secured his status on the PGA Tour for next season and came just a month after he was handed a unique reprieve on his medical exemption thanks to Brian Gay and his wife, Kimberly.

As a result, Poulter has been able to take a few weeks off with his family – who are all at Dundonald Links this week – and, after qualifying for the Open on his home course Woburn last week, he is glad with how things have turned in his favour.

“The last few months have been weird,” said Poulter after opening with a five-under-par 67. “I was planning a schedule pretty much heavy in the States and then a big finish in the Players changed that instantly.

“So from a miserable-looking summer – not saying it's miserable playing over there, but it was miserable to be away from Katie and the kids – that turned on its head pretty quickly with one decent finish.

“And it's nice to be in the Open. I think it was good to get it done on my home course. Obviously there was a little bit of extra pressure there with members watching.

“But this run of events that we've got right now here, it's a busy summer, but it's a great summer to play some good golf.”

While Poulter may have started playing some good golf in recent months, he isn’t completely happy with where his performances are at yet.

“There’s still work to do,” he added. “I still need to work on the game. As good as the round was today, I'm still going to hit the range. I'm still not 100% happy, and it's a work-in-progress. So I'll keep working towards the ultimate goal.”