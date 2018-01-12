Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it

After more than five years, Ian Poulter finally has his hands on the trophy from his most recent - and one of his greatest - career victories.



The Englishman took down Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jason Dufner and Scott Piercy to win the 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions by two strokes and, after getting his hands on the trophy in the post-tournament presentation, he never saw it again.

Until now. The 42-year-old took to Twitter yesterday to say that HSBC had delivered the trophy... but to 2011 WGC-HSBC Champions winner Martin Kaymer.



“I had to call HSBC and ask them where the trophy was, which they said they had delivered,” explained Poulter. “They hadn’t – but they had in fact delivered this trophy to Martin Kaymer.

“He asked me just before Christmas if I’d received my trophy. He said, ‘I’m really sorry’, and they’d actually sent him the trophy. So Martin decided, finally, to send the trophy to me and it’s now in its rightful home.”



Watch the full clip from Poulter below.



When you finally recieve your 2012 WGC Trophy.... Thank you @MKaymer59 for forwarding it to its rightful home... I now have 2 of them... Sorry @HSBC you did in fact delivery it.. just to Martin..

Maybe it’s an omen for 2018.. Trophy time.... pic.twitter.com/ra7cmgEGLI — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 11, 2018

Finally 😜 see you soon! — Martin Kaymer (@MKaymer59) January 11, 2018

Now that the trophy is with its rightful owner, here’s hoping it spurs the 42-year-old on to capture silverware again in 2018.