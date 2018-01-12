There are no results available.
Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it

By Martin Inglis12 January, 2018
After more than five years, Ian Poulter finally has his hands on the trophy from his most recent - and one of his greatest - career victories.

The Englishman took down Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jason Dufner and Scott Piercy to win the 2012 WGC-HSBC Champions by two strokes and, after getting his hands on the trophy in the post-tournament presentation, he never saw it again.

Until now. The 42-year-old took to Twitter yesterday to say that HSBC had delivered the trophy... but to 2011 WGC-HSBC Champions winner Martin Kaymer.

“I had to call HSBC and ask them where the trophy was, which they said they had delivered,” explained Poulter. “They hadn’t – but they had in fact delivered this trophy to Martin Kaymer.

“He asked me just before Christmas if I’d received my trophy. He said, ‘I’m really sorry’, and they’d actually sent him the trophy. So Martin decided, finally, to send the trophy to me and it’s now in its rightful home.”

Watch the full clip from Poulter below.

Now that the trophy is with its rightful owner, here’s hoping it spurs the 42-year-old on to capture silverware again in 2018.

