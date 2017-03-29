Ian Poulter risks losing PGA Tour card

Ian Poulter is on the brink of losing full PGA Tour status with his ten-event medical extension almost up.

The 41-year-old was granted an extension after being ruled out of the second half of last season with an arthritic joint in his right foot, which also forced him to miss the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2006.

Needing to earn $347,634 from those ten events, Poulter got off to a fantastic start with a T17 finish at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, where he earned $101,500.

However, the Englishman has struggled since. He missed cuts at the Sanderson Farms Championship and OHL Classic at Mayakoba and, despite making it to the weekend in his next four events, he’s failed to finish any higher than T36.

Ian Poulter’s medical extension

• CIMB Classic – T17 – $101,500

• Sanderson Farms Championship – CUT – $0

• OHL Classic at Mayakoba – CUT – $0

• The RSM Classic – T36 – $25,833

• The Honda Classic – T43 – $21,120

• Valspar Championship – T41 – $21,451

• Arnold Palmer Invitational – T41 – $33,060

Total earned: $202,965

Still to earn: $144,669 (three events remaining)

If Ian Poulter fails to earn $144,669 – average of $48,223 per event – he will lose his full PGA Tour status, but will qualify for conditional status.

He’s scheduled to tee it up at this week’s Puerto Rico Open, where he will be looking to make the most of the world’s best players being in Austin for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.