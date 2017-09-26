There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsIconic PGA Tour venue could be demolished for 3,000 homes

Golf News

Iconic PGA Tour venue could be demolished for 3,000 homes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine26 September, 2017
PGA Tour RBC Canadian Open
Glen Abbey

An iconic PGA Tour venue could have its golf course demolished as owners look to redevelop the site into residential buildings and offices. 

The company that owns Glen Abbey Golf Club – ClubLink – has notified the town of Oakville, Ontario, that it plans to file an application to demolish the course, which has hosted the RBC Canadian Open a record 29 times.

ClubLink, which is Canada’s largest owner and operator of golf clubs, has been working for years to get approval to build 3,000 homes, as well as offices and parkland on the 80-hectare site.

It first filed the application to redevelop the property in October 2015, with the Town of Oakville Council responding just last month by making the golf course a heritage site in order to make it more difficult for ClubLink to do so.

Glen Abbey1

According to CBC News, ClubLink CEO and chairman Rai Sahi called making the course a heritage site ‘extremely broad and overreaching’. “The town simply cannot use the Heritage Act to mandate land use,” he added. “That's simply not how the Ontario Heritage Act works.”

A ClubLink news release added that the redevelopment ‘would provide an opportunity for all members of the community to enjoy these lands and allow the town to establish an important publicly accessible connection within the valley both north and south of the lands’.

Built in 1976, Glen Abbey was the first solo design by Jack Nicklaus. It’s home to Golf Canada and the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and has been owned by ClubLink since 2005.

It has hosted the RBC Canadian Open for the past three years, with the last two events won by Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas. It is currently in line to host the event again in 2018, with the official RBC Canadian Open Twitter account tweeting this:

A Twitter account - Save Glen Abbey (@saveglenabbey) - has been set-up by campaigners to raise awareness of the course's situation, with members of the public also taking to the streets in protest.

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - RBC Canadian Open

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Workers swap hard hats for golf caps in Construction Cup
London Golf Club

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Iconic PGA Tour venue could be demolished for 3,000 homes
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Steve Williams to split with Adam Scott as he makes LPGA bow
Steve Williams

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Thomas Pieters to host innovative European Tour event
Thomas Pieters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

FedEx Cupdate: The Final Standings
Justin Thomas

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

PGA Tour brings in comprehensive gambling policy
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below