Iconic Scottish course set to re-open this month

One of Scotland’s most beloved golf resorts is set to re-open this month following a complete renovation and expansion.



The Machrie Hotel and Links on the Hebridean island of Islay has been transformed inside and out and is now ready to start welcoming visitors once again.

Announcing the re-opening, Gordon Campbell Gray – founder of Campbell GRAY Hotels – said: “I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be opening our first hotel in Scotland. As a Scot, I have often thought of this day and for it to be on the stunning island of Islay, “The Queen of The Hebrides.” could not be better.



The scenery, the wildlife, the coastline, one of the finest links courses in the world, coupled with the people and of course its positioning in the Inner Hebrides makes it the perfect place to stay and to explore other nearby islands.”

Golf has been played at The Machrie since 1891 and the course was originally designed by Scottish professional Willie Campbell.

It has been completely rejuvenated by former Ryder Cup player DJ Russell, the man behind both the Fidra and Direlton courses at Archerfield Links in East Lothian.

In addition to the main course, there is also a six-hole par-3 layout, a golf academy with indoor technical suite and covered driving range, a short game area, and the Hebrides putting green.



The hotel, meanwhile, consists of 47 guestrooms, suites and lodges, some of which have their own kitchens and outdoor terraces.

There is a stunning restaurant that overlooks the 18th green, the golf course and the sea with a south-west facing terrace affording sunset views over the Atlantic. The bar features an impressive collection of whiskies, most of which are from Islay’s eight distilleries.

The restaurant will specialise in the very best that Scotland has to offer from the land, the sea and the air, whilst The Courtyard Lounge, The Snug, The Stag Lounge and The Bar all have fireplaces and are welcoming places in which to relax. There is also a Spa with two treatment rooms, a sauna and gym.

A private meeting and dining room plus a private screening room are available for both hotel guests and visitors to enjoy.



“Our vision is that it will be everything one would wish for in a hotel on a beautiful Scottish island,” added Gordon Campbell Grey. “It has a fabulous location and has been designed with a great sense of place with, at the same time, many unexpected touches. The Machrie will offer the finest of Scottish welcomes.”

Winter rates start from £145 per room, per night and summer rates from £235 per room, per night, including breakfast

There are daily flights from Glasgow to Islay, as well as local inter-island flights. There are also several daily ferries from the mainland and connecting with other islands. The Machrie also has its own Islander aircraft which is available for private hire.

For more information, log-on to www.themachrie.com