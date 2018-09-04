“I'm making it tough not to pick me” says Ryder Cup hopeful

With the eight automatic qualifiers on each side now decided, it’s down to the captains to complete the teams to contest this month’s Ryder Cup.



European captain Thomas Bjorn and his American counterpart Jim Furyk each have four picks at their disposal to round out their 12-man sides for the clash at Le Golf National.



• Tour pros back peer for captain's pick

• Eight European Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

Bjorn will announce his four live on Sky Sports Golf at 2pm tomorrow, with Furyk set to announce his first three later today. His fourth pick will be revealed next Monday following this week’s BMW Championship.

One player is particularly confident of receiving the call from Furyk.

Tony Finau.

The 28-year-old has had a standout season, finishing in the top ten at each of the first three majors of the year. He is currently 17th on the Official World Golf Ranking and fourth on the FedEx Cup standings, after starting the post-season particularly strongly. He finished second at The Northern Trust before adding a tie for fourth at the Dell Technologies Championship last night.



• Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

• How 'cocky' Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn when they first played together

Little wonder, he fancies his chances of being on the plane to Paris.

“The more solid I play each week, I’m making it tough to not pick me, if I’m being honest,” Finau told the Golf Channel. “I’ve played some nice golf these last couple weeks and if that’s what it comes down to when [Furyk] makes his decision to pick a team for the Ryder Cup, and that’s what he’s waiting for for those picks, then I think I’m going to be a hard guy to look past.”



Tony Finau: Would you pick him?

Leave your thoughts on who the American picks might / should be in our Comments section below.