Important bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!

Scores for this week’s bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 will be delayed due the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour running into a Monday finish.



Co-leaders Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt are all yet to tee off for their final rounds, with play resuming at 7.30am local time [12.30pm UK time].

Heavy rain rendered parts of Keene Trace Golf Club unplayable early in the afternoon and, coupled with severe weather later in the day, there was no alternative but to push the tournament back.



But for those of you eager to try and work out how your team performed at The Open Championship – a triple points event – we’ll let you know that Francesco Molinari obviously scored 150 points for securing his maiden major title, while Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele each picked up 86.25 points for finishing in a four-way tie for second.

