search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsImportant bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!

Golf News

Important bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!

By bunkered.co.uk23 July, 2018
bunkered Fantasy Golf Fantasy Golf Bunkered The Open Barbasol Championship Robert Streb Hunter Mahan Tom Lovelady Troy Merritt Francesco Molinari
Fantasy Golf Main

Scores for this week’s bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 will be delayed due the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour running into a Monday finish.

Co-leaders Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt are all yet to tee off for their final rounds, with play resuming at 7.30am local time [12.30pm UK time].

Heavy rain rendered parts of Keene Trace Golf Club unplayable early in the afternoon and, coupled with severe weather later in the day, there was no alternative but to push the tournament back.

• Forza Francesco! Italian wins Open Championship at Carnoustie

• Rory reflects on runner-up finish in The 147th Open

• Tiger plans to discuss Open near-miss with fellow sporting icon

But for those of you eager to try and work out how your team performed at The Open Championship – a triple points event – we’ll let you know that Francesco Molinari obviously scored 150 points for securing his maiden major title, while Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele each picked up 86.25 points for finishing in a four-way tie for second.

LOG-IN HERE TO VIEW YOUR TEAM

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Barbasol Championship

Related Articles - Hunter Mahan

Related Articles - Troy Merritt

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Golf News

Why The Open wasn't all doom and gloom for Rory McIlroy
Wow! The 2018 US PGA Championship WON'T be on TV
Jordan Spieth unhappy at being put on clock during Open final round
Important bunkered Fantasy Golf announcement!
Open silver medallist Sam Locke has made a decision on his future

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow