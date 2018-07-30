search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News'Impossible' shot helps Dustin Johnson to 19th PGA Tour win

Golf News

'Impossible' shot helps Dustin Johnson to 19th PGA Tour win

By bunkered.co.uk30 July, 2018
Dustin Johnson RBC Canadian Open PGA Tour Glen Abbey Whee Kim
Dustin Johnson

A shot described as ‘not possible’ by commentators helped Dustin Johnson on his way to his 19th PGA Tour victory.

The American was in cruise control at the RBC Canadian Open and arrived at the 516-yard par-5 16th hole two shots clear of Whee Kim.

Monty bemoans state of Scottish golf

He smashed his drive 327 yards into rough on the left and then played a 190-yard pitching wedge – yes, a pitching wedge – to the back of the green.

Watch it below.

Johnson also birdied the 18th hole to win on 23-under-par - three clear of Kim and his fellow South Korean Byeong-Hun An.

It also meant that, with 19 PGA Tour wins - all since 2008 - he topped Tiger Woods' record of 18 in the last decade and the significance of the accomplishment wasn’t lost on the world No.1.

DeChambeau issues apology for antics
Chamblee 'disgusted' with Seniors showing

“Obviously I’m doing something very well,” he said. “To even be mentioned in the same sentence as Tiger means a lot. What he’s done for the game, the things he’s done in the game. No one is ever really going to get to that level.”

As well as strengthening his position as world No.1, the win also means that Johnson has pulled further clear as No.1 in the FedEx Cup. He leads second-placed Justin Thomas by 527 points.

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - RBC Canadian Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

OPINION The Ladies Scottish Open was FREE… so why was no one there?
'Impossible' shot helps Dustin Johnson to 19th PGA Tour win
Bryson DeChambeau issues apology for antics
Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang share lead at Gullane
Miguel Angel Jimenez closing in on Senior Open glory

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow