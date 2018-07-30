'Impossible' shot helps Dustin Johnson to 19th PGA Tour win

A shot described as ‘not possible’ by commentators helped Dustin Johnson on his way to his 19th PGA Tour victory.



The American was in cruise control at the RBC Canadian Open and arrived at the 516-yard par-5 16th hole two shots clear of Whee Kim.



• Monty bemoans state of Scottish golf



He smashed his drive 327 yards into rough on the left and then played a 190-yard pitching wedge – yes, a pitching wedge – to the back of the green.

Watch it below.

"That's not possible." 😳@DJohnsonPGA just hit a pitching wedge 180 yards.



From the rough.#LiveUnderParpic.twitter.com/jladTQcaJh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2018

Johnson also birdied the 18th hole to win on 23-under-par - three clear of Kim and his fellow South Korean Byeong-Hun An.

It also meant that, with 19 PGA Tour wins - all since 2008 - he topped Tiger Woods' record of 18 in the last decade and the significance of the accomplishment wasn’t lost on the world No.1.

• DeChambeau issues apology for antics

• Chamblee 'disgusted' with Seniors showing



“Obviously I’m doing something very well,” he said. “To even be mentioned in the same sentence as Tiger means a lot. What he’s done for the game, the things he’s done in the game. No one is ever really going to get to that level.”

As well as strengthening his position as world No.1, the win also means that Johnson has pulled further clear as No.1 in the FedEx Cup. He leads second-placed Justin Thomas by 527 points.

