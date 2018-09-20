search
IN PICS: Storm Ali leaves trail of destruction at top courses

Golf News

IN PICS: Storm Ali leaves trail of destruction at top courses

By Michael McEwan20 September, 2018
Carnoustie Pic

The calm after the storm?

Not so much.

Greenkeepers aross the UK and Ireland are currently hard at work repairing damage and clearing up debris left over some of the countries’ top courses by Storm Ali.

The first named storm of the season caused widespread mayhem yesterday, bringing winds of up to 100mph in some places.

Transport networks were heavily disrupted and many homes were left without power as the storm ripped its way through the UK and Ireland.

Predictably, many golf courses felt the brunt of the conditions, too, with many greenkeepers arriving at work this morning to find their workload considerably heavier than usual.

Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve seen on social media...

Be patient with your greenies over the next few days, people. It’s not an easy gig!

