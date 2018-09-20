IN PICS: Storm Ali leaves trail of destruction at top courses

The calm after the storm?



Not so much.

Greenkeepers aross the UK and Ireland are currently hard at work repairing damage and clearing up debris left over some of the countries’ top courses by Storm Ali.

The first named storm of the season caused widespread mayhem yesterday, bringing winds of up to 100mph in some places.



• Bryson DeChambeau's latest quirk is his weirdest yet



• "I thought they were kidding but they weren't" - how did the USGA surprise Jim Furyk?



Transport networks were heavily disrupted and many homes were left without power as the storm ripped its way through the UK and Ireland.

Predictably, many golf courses felt the brunt of the conditions, too, with many greenkeepers arriving at work this morning to find their workload considerably heavier than usual.



• Which US star is carrying an injury a week before the Ryder Cup?



Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve seen on social media...

Tidying things up this morning on the course after the high winds @carnoustiegolfpic.twitter.com/yNtljFnfvF — Craig Boath (@CraigBoath) September 20, 2018

Course will remain Closed until at least lunchtime to clear the storm damage pic.twitter.com/dk1dgR1uIz — Airdrie golf club (@AirdrieGolf) September 20, 2018

Storm Ali caused some damage around the course yesterday. The large tree between the 1st and 18th was blown over. #StormAlipic.twitter.com/9eg7ACG9xB — Dungannon Golf Club (@DungannonGolf) September 20, 2018

Highlighting the damage resulting from #StormAli yesterday. The Green Keepers are currently hard at work clearing. pic.twitter.com/sAboYHSWY1 — Prestonfield Golf (@prestonfieldgc) September 20, 2018

Course Update



Due to high winds there has been extensive damage to trees and as a result the course will remain closed today. An update will be given at 8am tomorrow morning.



Regards

Greenstaff — Thornton Golf Club (@ThorntonGolf) September 20, 2018

First area to tidy up today so no cutting of golf course please be patient as we tidy up yesterday's damage ... thankyou pic.twitter.com/aerhOCci2r — Balfron Golf (@BalfronGolf) September 20, 2018

Be patient with your greenies over the next few days, people. It’s not an easy gig!