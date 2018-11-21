Claims made in a report released yesterday by Celtic Football Club about the value of golf tourism to Scotland's economy have been dismissed by tourism officials.



A new independent report, prepared by the Fraser of Allander Institute, revealed that the spending of Celtic and their supporters was worth £165m in 2016/17 to the Scottish economy, helping to support the equivalent of 2,820 full-time equivalent jobs in Scotland.

To illustrate the scale of this contribution, the report noted that “other studies have estimated golf tourism’s contribution to Scotland’s GDP is around £155million each year”.



A national newspaper subsequently carried the headline "Celtic 'worth more to Scots economy than golf'" on its front page today.

However, in a statement provided to bunkered.co.uk, that claim has been rejected by a key golf official at VisitScotland, the national tourism agency for Scotland.



“Our industry is continuing to work hard towards achieving an industry ambition of growing the value of golf tourism to Scotland to more than £300m by 2020, and with great collaboration and significant highlights in the coming years, including next year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, we are confident of reaching this ambitious target,” said Alan Grant, Senior Golf Manager at VisitScotland.

“The figures produced by Celtic are certainly encouraging for growing tourism to Scotland and highlights that the impact of tourism spreads far and wide.



"However, the figures quoted in the press activity over recent days in relation to golf tourism are inaccurate.



“In its widest sense, the golf industry in Scotland is worth in excess of £1.1bn annually, supporting more than 20,000 jobs. This underlines Scotland’s position as the Home of Golf and outlines the key contribution the industry makes to the Scottish economy."

More information on the value of golf tourism to Scotland is publicly available here.