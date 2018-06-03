Incredible new putting facility to open in London this month

Say hello to Puttshack, the new kid on the mini golf block.



Described as the ‘world’s first super tech indoor mini golf experience’, Puttshack is set to open this month at Westfield London.

Sprawling across 20,000sq/ft, this innovative food, drink and technology concept is the brainchild of the masterminds behind pioneering ping-pong venue Bounce and the global golf phenomenon TopGolf. So it can’t possibly fail, right?

It makes up part of the £600m expansion designed to transform Westfield into Europe’s largest shopping centre and it enjoys an external location with sweeping panoramic views overlooking a new outdoor events and entertainment space.

It has taken seven years to get to this point – but early indications are that it has been time very well spent. It comprises four nine-hole courses, each one a ‘rich and immersive’ experience that takes its inspiration from computer, arcade and fairground games both new and old alike.

MORE - Reviewed: Graeme McDowell's Orlando restaurant, Nona Blue

MORE - Hilarious golf memes you'll want to share with your mates



For example, one of the holes is modelled on a giant pinball machine, where the ball activates lights and sounds in order to rack up high scores. Another hole has an interactive quiz element to it.

Using its patented and über-sophisticated ball-tracking and scoring technology ‘Trackaball’, Puttshack has been able to develop and offer a whole new level of gameplay, from prize holes to Super Tubes. There’s no need for scorecards and cheating is next to impossible thanks to the high-powered mini-computer within the golf balls you are provided that also monitors and shares video highlights from each round.

RELATED - Check out our favourite PING putters from down the decades



With a capacity of 750, Puttshack also has a huge island bar and restaurant, with a refined menu designed for sharing. The capital’s discerning social set can also look forward to enjoying a huge list of cocktails crafted from some of London’s rarest rums.

MORE - The cast of 'Happy Gilmore'... where are they now?



All sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? As Adam Breeden, the founder and CEO of parent company Bounce, explains, it has been a long time in the making.

“It has been our ambition to create the best mini golf experience in the world and we believe Puttshack delivers just that,” he said. “Our world-first Trackaball technology has enabled us to take mini golf and transform it into something completely revolutionary.



MORE - A 'Google Earth' view of the world's top courses



Rounds at Puttshack start from £12 and the plan is to roll out the concept into other sites across London within the year, including a 21,000sq/ft venue in the heart of the City and another at intu Lakeside in East London, which is currently undergoing a multi-million transformation of its own.

To find out more, log-on to puttshack.com