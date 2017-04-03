Inside the new media building at Augusta National

Augusta National Golf Club has never done things by halves. And we got proof of that again this week as it unveiled its incredible new media building.



A permanent structure built at the bottom of the driving range (work started as soon as last year’s play was concluded) the new facility sits on two levels, not far from the famous water tower you can see as you drive along Washington Road.

Complete with typical southern ‘stately home’ charm on the outside, it's interior is loaded with all the modern tech a world-class sports facility could possibly want, or dream of.



Craig Heatley, the chairman of the media committee at Augusta National, said the building aims to “further the Club’s tradition of providing the best working conditions for the media”.

As is typical with Augusta National Golf Club, no firms details - such as cost - have been released on the project, though Masters chairman Billy Payne is expected to speak about the new facility when he meets the press on Wednesday.

Check out the pictures below.

The sun rises behind the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.

The grand staircase welcomes press into the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.

Bartlett Lounge is a full-service restaurant with a buffet open for breakfast and lunch in the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club. The ceiling boasts a replica of the Quonset hut previously used for media from 1953 to 1989.

The Working Arena on the second floor of the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.

A view of the Interview Room in the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.