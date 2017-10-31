Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback

At 9pm last night, while most UK golf fans were winding down for the night, Tiger Woods sent social media into meltdown.



The 14-time major champion announced that he is returning at the Hero World Challenge – an event he hosts in Albany, the Bahamas, from November 30-December 3 – for his first taste of competitive golf in nine months.



Woods was only cleared for full golf activity earlier this month and the announcement comes just six weeks after the 41-year-old said there was a chance he may never play competitively again while on duty as one of Steve Stricker's vice-captains at the Presidents Cup.

But a recent swell of swing videos on social media piqued excitement among his fellow players and fans who were, understandably, delighted to hear about his return. Here's some of the best reaction:



A fit @TigerWoods could be class with all the young guns #bigcatisbk — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) October 31, 2017

Good news to see @TigerWoods back in action soon , i know he has a few more wins under his belt . — Thomas Levet (@thomaslevetgolf) October 31, 2017

He is back... @TigerWoods is back in action... hopefully fully recovered and ready to face the big boys of these days... cant wait to see it — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) October 30, 2017

Me in Sept: Don't care

Me in Oct: Don't care

Me in Nov: Don't care

Me when Tiger tees off on November 30 in the Bahamas: HE'S ON 59 WATCH! — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) October 30, 2017

Tiger rushing back to play the Hero. I feel anxiety more than excitement, but it will certainly be must-see TV. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) October 30, 2017