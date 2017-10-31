There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsInternet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback

By Bunkered Golf Magazine31 October, 2017
Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge
Tiger1

At 9pm last night, while most UK golf fans were winding down for the night, Tiger Woods sent social media into meltdown.

The 14-time major champion announced that he is returning at the Hero World Challenge – an event he hosts in Albany, the Bahamas, from November 30-December 3 – for his first taste of competitive golf in nine months.

Woods was only cleared for full golf activity earlier this month and the announcement comes just six weeks after the 41-year-old said there was a chance he may never play competitively again while on duty as one of Steve Stricker's vice-captains at the Presidents Cup.

But a recent swell of swing videos on social media piqued excitement among his fellow players and fans who were, understandably, delighted to hear about his return. Here's some of the best reaction:

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick
Gleneagles

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

18 of the most bizarre injuries to golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Blane Dodds: His last Scottish Golf interview
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below