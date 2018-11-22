search
Introducing... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!

Golf News

Introducing... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!

By bunkered.co.uk22 November, 2018
Fantasy Golf Winter League Web Pic

Thought bunkered Fantasy Golf was over for another year, didn’t you?

Guess again!

Registration is now open for the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League, a brand new competition designed to let you keep on enjoying golf’s most fun interactive game right through the off-season.

From December until March, we will be running a bonus Fantasy Golf game, taking in some of the biggest events in the game, including: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, the Dubai Desert Classic, the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

SIGN UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE

The game begins with the South African (Dec 6-9) and finishes up at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass (Mar 14-17).

As with regular season bunkered Fantasy Golf, you earn points based on how your 12-man team performs. As normal, you will be able to change your entire team each week, whilst we are doubling the number of bonus Friday transfers at your disposal from three to six.

There will be double points events, Hot Weeks and everything else that you love about bunkered Fantasy Golf.

The one significant difference with the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is that we’ve done away with player pots. Instead, there’s just one, single pot from which you can choose any 12 players.

What’s in it for you? Prizes. Amazing prizes.

The managers whose teams finish inside the top 10 on our leaderboard at the end of the competition will each win a prize. Full details are available here.

Best of all, if you played bunkered Fantasy Golf this year, there’s no need to re-register. Simply log-in using your existing details and you’re good to go?

New to bunkered Fantasy Golf? No problem! Registering to play is quick and easy. Just click here to sign-up.

bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have from golf without actually swinging a club – and our Winter League is no different.

Sign-up now and make the best players in the world work for you.

REGISTER FOR FREE NOW!

