Introducing the GolfBuddy VTX GPS

By bunkered.co.uk24 May, 2018
Now, THIS is cool.

Introducing the GolfBuddy VTX – the most advanced handheld GPS GolfBuddy has ever created.

Packed with innovative features, a great price point (it retails at only £249.99), and backed up by a UK-based customer support centre, the VTX promises the thing that all golfers want: accurate, advanced and convenient handheld distances.

It follows the GolfBuddy Voice X - introduced last October - into the market.

The VTX incorporates a full-colour touchscreen and ultra-slim, lightweight design, making it simple to use and barely noticeable to carry. 

With access to GolfBuddy’s database of over 38,000 pre-loaded courses, the VTX can be used virtually anywhere.

Distances are given to the front, centre and back of the green, whilst hazards and full hole view – including golfer’s position – are also clearly displayed.

Prone to hitting it sideways? No problem. The GolfBuddy dynamic green view will give you the yardages you need, even if it’s from an adjacent fairway.

Other features include water resistance, a 15-hour battery life, and the choice of male and female voices to deliver the info.

To find out more, log-on to eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

