Introducing the Nike driver that never got released

This is the Nike Vapor Strike: the driver that never was.

The club was already reportedly in production when Nike announced, in August 2016, that it was leaving the golf club hardware business.

That meant an immediate end to its golf club, balls and bags manufacturing division. However, it appears that some of the clubs that never quite made it to retail were made and are out there in the bags of a select few golfers.



Former Nike employee Oli Willson, who says he worked with the ‘Swoosh’ for four years. posted pictures of the club that he says was going to be Nike’s “2017 driver” until the decision was made to exit the industry.

It would most likely have been the successor to the Vapor Fly drivers, as used on tour by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey.



Willson’s photos appeared on Instagram over the weekend and, earlier today, the excellent MyGolfSpy (@MyGolfSpy) posted pictures that appear to confirm that the Vapor Strike was lined up for release by Nike Golf, along with two other clubs: the VPR Elite and VPR Pro.

