Golf News

Irish greenies go to huge lengths to make pitchmark point

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 January, 2018
The picture above might look like a practice green at the end of a long and particularly busy day – but it’s not.

Instead, this is the green on the par-3 fourth hole at Galway Bay Golf Resort on the west coast of Ireland, where fed-up greenkeepers decided it was time to make a point.

Every single ball that you see in the photo represents an unrepaired or poorly repaired pitchmark.

The assistant course superintendent, Gary Byrne, posted the photo on Twitter on Tuesday of this week.

Before long, other greenkeepers were weighing in to share their own similar photos.

The impact of not repairing pitchmarks can be devastating for greens and those charged with maintaining them. When correctly repaired, a pitchmark will recover in 24 hours. However, if left unrepaired and unattended for two hours, it can take as long as two months to recover.

Unrepaired pitchmarks are also breeding grounds for disease and infections.

