Irish Open: The players to watch this week

The European Tour arrives on the Emerald Isle this week for the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Won last year by Spanish superstar Jon Rahm - and hosted by four-time major winner Rory McIlroy - the event visits Ballyliffin in County Donegal for the first time.

With it being a Rolex Series event, a first-class field is assembling, too.



Who are the golfers to watch? Who should bunkered Fantasy Golf managers be including in their teams this week? We've picked out a handful of players we think you should be paying close attention to...

