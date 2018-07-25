search
Iron-play masterclass leads Troy Merritt to Barbasol Championship glory

By David Cunninghame24 July, 2018
Troy Merritt secured victory on the PGA Tour for the first time in three years after shooting a final round 67 to claim the Barbasol Championship.

The win has propelled Merritt up to 65th in the FedEx Cup rankings and secured his PGA Tour card for the next two years. The event was hampered by weather delays and went to a Monday finish, with the 32-year-old American finishing one-shot clear of the chasing pack.

Merritt’s bag is consists almost entirely of Wilson Staff products, including the FG Tour V6 RAW irons, which he put into play only a few weeks ago at the Travelers Championship.

The recently released RAW finish has been designed to develop a rustic look over time based on age, exposure and use.

Troy Merritt

His iron play throughout the week was the key to his success, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. Merritt also had a strong week off the tee, finding the fairway 73.21% of the time with his Wilson D300 driver.

The American’s oldest tool in the bag is his Yes! Mollie putter, first released back in 2010. Despite holing several clutch putts, Merritt’s putting was perhaps the weakest part of his game for the week, finishing in a tie for 51st in the Stroked Gained: Putting stats.

Troy Merritt – What’s in the bag

Driver: Wilson Staff D300 (9˚; Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana D+ 70X shaft)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚; Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BF 80X shaft)

Utility iron: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (2; KBS Tour Prototype Hybrid shaft)

Irons: Wilson Staff C300 Forged (4; KBS C-Taper 125 shaft), Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 RAW (5-PW; KBS C-Taper 125 shafts)

Wedges: Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (50˚, 54˚, 58˚; KBS Tour 120 shafts)

Putter: Yes! Mollie

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Galvin Green

Shoes: FootJoy

