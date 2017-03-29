Is it time to replace your wedges?

The Titleist Vokey wedges R&D team investigate the impact of groove wear on your short game.

All wedges wear out over time, eventually reducing the spin and control you have with your wedge shots.

Using a proprietary wedge robot, the Vokey R&D team decided to research groove degradation in order to determine when you should be changing your wedges. Check out the video to see the results.

What do the pros say?

Jordan Spieth uses four Vokey wedges, changing his 60-degree every few tournaments and the rest of his wedges every couple of months.

“Fresh grooves, we have to have them,” he explained. “Our tour pins are tucked in tight spots, so you have to be able to hit it low and hit it high with the right amount of spin. If the grooves are not fresh, you’re going to get inconsistency.”

Adam Scott considers every aspect of his game in order to give him the best chance of winning golf’s biggest prizes, including how often he changes his wedges.

“It’s vital during the year to have nice clean sharp grooves,” he added. “It’s no coincidence that there are four majors and I switch my wedges out four times per year. I want ultimate performance for those four events.”

