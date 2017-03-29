There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsIs it time to replace your wedges?

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Is it time to replace your wedges?

By David Cunninghame14 March, 2017
Wedges
Titleist Vokey Wedges

The Titleist Vokey wedges R&D team investigate the impact of groove wear on your short game.

All wedges wear out over time, eventually reducing the spin and control you have with your wedge shots.

Using a proprietary wedge robot, the Vokey R&D team decided to research groove degradation in order to determine when you should be changing your wedges. Check out the video to see the results.

What do the pros say?

Jordan Spieth uses four Vokey wedges, changing his 60-degree every few tournaments and the rest of his wedges every couple of months.

“Fresh grooves, we have to have them,” he explained. “Our tour pins are tucked in tight spots, so you have to be able to hit it low and hit it high with the right amount of spin. If the grooves are not fresh, you’re going to get inconsistency.”

Adam Scott considers every aspect of his game in order to give him the best chance of winning golf’s biggest prizes, including how often he changes his wedges.

“It’s vital during the year to have nice clean sharp grooves,” he added. “It’s no coincidence that there are four majors and I switch my wedges out four times per year. I want ultimate performance for those four events.”

Titleist Vokey wedges

More info:vokey.com
Twitter:@VokeyWedges

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Wedges

Latest Headlines

Golf News

PGA Tour to trial use of rangefinders
PGA Tour

By Martin Inglis

Tony Jacklin cuts ties with business venture
Tony Jacklin

By Martin Inglis

Bubba Watson to use green ball at the Masters
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Gator gobbles up golfer’s ball
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Muirfield: Women face 6-7 year wait
Muirfield

By Martin Inglis

Piers Morgan has pop at Greg Norman
Piers Morgan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below