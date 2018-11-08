This year, Justin Rose has won on both the European Tour and PGA Tour, finished runner-up at the Open Championship, won the FedEx Cup, climbed to world No.1 (twice), played his part in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory, and missed only one cut in 22 starts.



Despite all that, the Englishman is absolutely nowhere the list of bookies’ favourites to win next month’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

According to Oddschecker, Rose is well down the pecking order to take the gong.



At the time of writing, he’s going for an average price of 80/1 across some of the UK’s biggest betting firms, below the likes of Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Richard Johnson and on a par with cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave.

Incredibly, in spite of exceptional season, Rose isn’t even the most fancied golfer for the award. His Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, below, is going off at around 50/1.

Tour de France winning cyclist Geraint Thomas is the favourite to land the award, ahead of England football captain Harry Kane and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, December 16, at Birmingham's Genting Arena.

Justin Rose – His 2018 in numbers



-191

His combined score to par from 22 starts (average: -9 per tournament).

14

The number of times he finished inside the top ten (63.6% of the time).

50

The number of times Rose broke 70 this year. He has played 86 rounds.

74

Rose’ worst 18-hole score this year, carded three times. His best is a 63 (BMW Championship, Rd 2).

69

His stroke average in 2018 (68.9651 to be exact).

Golf’s history with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been presented annually since 1954.

In that time, only two golfers have ever won it: Dai Rees in 1956 and Nick Faldo in 1989. There have been five runner-up finishes – most recently in 2014 when, despite his two major wins that season, Rory McIlroy was overlooked in favour of Lewis Hamilton – and two other third place finishes.