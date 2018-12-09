Is this the ultimate UK golf 'Bucket List'?

Every golfer has a list of courses that they aspire to play.

Just one problem: there are WAY too many incredible golf courses to play and too little time to play them all.

Thank goodness, then, for our friends at Glencor Golf Holidays.

They've put heads together and compiled a UK Golfers' 'Bucket List' containing eight of the finest golf destinations the United Kingdom has to offer!

Within this list you will find all types of resorts, from the most luxurious five-star destinations to courses steeped in history, giving you plenty to think about when it comes to picking your next holiday golf destination.

Check it out below and, for the latest holiday golf deals, log-on to glencorgolf.com