It appears Jordan Spieth had a 'Scottish inspired' stag do

After getting engaged last Christmas, it is reckoned that three-time major champ Jordan Spieth and his fiancée Annie Verret will be tying the knot any day now.



It has even been reported in some quarters that the couple got hitched at the weekend, with Jimmy Walker’s wife taking to social media on Saturday to show the great and the good of the PGA Tour – along with their better halves – all spruced up at an unnamed bash.



• SIGN UP NOW - The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is now live!



Jordan and Annie’s big day? Could well have been.



Of course, any wedding worth its salt is preceded by a stag do – and Jordan appears to have had his, swapping one Scottish sport for another.



• Tiger reflects on remarkable year in new blog

• "A pillow fight" - Pros react to Tiger vs Phil snooze-fest



Spieth and his pals – including Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman and long-time caddie Michael Greller – appeared to have a go at CURLING last week as the former world No.1 prepared to say goodbye to bachelordom.

A Facebook post from John Lambert, the manager of the Dallas & Ft Worth Curling Club, showed the gang trying out the ‘Roaring Game’ in Texas late last week.

Had a great pre- wedding learn to curl event today at DFWCC. Congratulations to Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and crew. We had a blast! Posted by John Lambert on Friday, 23 November 2018

• Phil edges Tiger in $9 million tussle



Curling’s popularity is growing rapidly in the States, where there are now more than 150 different clubs and approximately 16,500 curlers, boost in no small part presumably by the US men’s side winning gold at this year’s Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Even so, it’s still massively dwarfed by golf. There are thought to be more than 15,000 golf courses in the USA and approximately 25 million golfers.